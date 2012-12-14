More than you ever wanted to know about David D. Levine and Kate Yule
Also known as www.BentoPress.com
David's SF Writing
David is an award-winning science fiction writer. You can see his author page and his blog.
Kate's Journal
Kate has a LiveJournal, in which she records the adventure of having our kitchen remodeled, among other things.
Bento Online
David and Kate are best known in fannish circles for their critically-acclaimed fanzine Bento. We finally have all the back issues online.
David's Trip to Mars
In January 2010, David spent two weeks at a simulated Mars base in the Utah desert. You can see his journal and photos.
Bento Press's First Book
The Mars Diaries, a trade paperback collection of the blogs that David and his crewmates kept during their trip to "Mars," is now available from lulu.com.
What We Did On Our Summer Vacations (2000)
David attended Clarion West, the intensive six-week writing workshop. Kate took a Six-Week Road Trip from Florida to New York.
Colorful Imagery
- Oregonian article on our kitchen remodel and Kate's blog
- Kate's April Garden
- Oregonian article on David's workout -- see why David was proclaimed a "Geek God" by the Rosetown Ramblers
They Saved David's Brain
Click on the left brain for samples of David's writing. Click on the right brain for samples of David's art.